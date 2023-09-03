Congratulations to the People’s Choice Winners and Favorites and thank you for your devotion, service and love for our great state and Dane County. These awards allow our readers to recognize the value of hard work, creativity and perseverance, celebrating those businesses and organizations that constantly exceed our expectations.

People’s Choice is a representation of community unity. This year’s categories, nominations, winners and publication are bigger than ever. With over 5,000 registered users, almost 30,000 nominations and over 100,000 total votes cast throughout the whole program. All of these winners were voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County.

A Madison.com People’s Choice Award is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers. It also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making our region a better place to live, work and play.

APPAREL

Bridal Store

Vera's House of Bridals

David's Bridal

Marah's Elegant Bridal

Children's Boutique

Once Upon a Child



Next Generation of Stoughton

Von Maur

Men's Clothing Store

Duluth Trading Company

Kohl's

St. Vincent de Paul

Women's Clothing Store

St. Vincent de Paul



Kohl's

Macy's

Consignment/Used Clothing Store

St. Vincent De Paul

Goodwill

Agrace Thrift Store

Shoe Store

The Shoe Box

Morgan's Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Body Shop

Zimbrick

Sparkle Auto Body

Ball Body Shop / Smart Motors Toyota

Auto Glass Repair

Zimbrick

Safelite AutoGlass

Complete Auto Glass & Trim

New Car Dealership

Zimbrick

Smart Motors Toyota

Don Miller Auto Group

Used Car Dealership

Zimbrick

Smart Motors Toyota

Schoepp Motors / Kayser Ford

Oil Change

Zimbrick

Capital Tire and Service

Woodman's Gas & Lube Center

Tire Store

Zimbrick

Costco Wholesale

Weber Tires

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Barber Shop

JP Hair Design

The Barbershop: A Hair Salon for Men

Atwood Barbershop

Fitness Center

Anytime Fitness

Princeton Club

Prairie Athletic Club

Hair Salon

DuWayne's Hair Salon

Escapade Salon

BK Salon

Hemp/CBD Store

The Healthy Place

Hoey Apothecary

Quality CBD

Nail Salon

DuWayne's Hair Salon

Escapade Salon

Kneaded Relief Day Spa

Spa

Escapade Salon

Kneaded Relief Day Spa

Rejuvenation Spa

Tattoo Shop

Pretty in Ink

Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge

Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing

Yoga Studio

Dragonfly Hot Yoga

Inner Fire Yoga

Stoughton Yoga

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery/Bread

Greenbush Bakery

Clasen's Bakery

Madison Sourdough

Bar

Buck & Honey's

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

BBQ

Beef Butter BBQ

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Breakfast

Cottage Cafe

Hubbard Avenue Diner

Original Pancake House

Buffet

Samba Brazilian Grill

Swagat Indian Restaurant

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Burger

Culver's

Dotty Dumpling's Dowry

Oakcrest Tavern

Catering

Blue Plate Catering

Beef Butter BBQ

Buck & Honey's

Cheese Curds

The Old Fashioned

Culver's

Tipsy Cow

Chicken Wings

Pizza Pit

Chicken Licks

Sugar River Pizza Co.

Chinese Restaurant

Imperial Garden

Happy Wok

Chang Jiang

Coffee Shop

MOKA

Firefly Coffeehouse

Grace Coffee Co.

Dessert

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream

Hubbard Avenue Diner

The Cheesecake Factory

Fine Dining

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Tornado Steak House

Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro



Fish Fry

Toby's Supper Club

Quivey's Grove

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Happy Hour

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Indian Restaurant

Swagat

Swad

Maharani Indian Restaurant

Local Brewery

Wisconsin Brewing Company / Lake Louie

Karben4 Brewing

Capital Brewery

Lunch

Sugar River Pizza Co.

Buck & Honey's

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Meat Market

Metcalfe's Market

Brennan's Market

The Conscious Carnivore

Mexican Restaurant

Laredo's Mexican Restaurant

El Charro Mexican Grill

Gloria's Mexican Restaurant

Pizza

Pizza Pit

Sugar River Pizza Co.

Glass Nickel Pizza

Place for a Romantic Dinner

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Porta Bella Italian Restaurant

Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Seafood

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Tempest Oyster Bar

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

Steaks

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Tornado Club Steak House

Texas Roadhouse

Supper Club

Toby's Supper Club

Maple Tree Supper Club

Kavanaugh's Esquire Club

Sushi

RED

Muramoto Hilldale

Takumi

Thai Restaurant

Ha Long Bay

Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine

Curry in the Box

Waitstaff

Buck & Honey's

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Harvey House

Winery

Rock N Wool Winery

Wollersheim Winery

Drumlin Ridge Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Assisted Living/Senior Care

Oak Park Place

Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale

Attic Angel

Chiropractic Practice

Pure Wellness Chiropractic

LSM Chiropractic

Arc of Life Medical Center

Cosmetic Surgery Center

Robertson Medical Center

Transformations

Radiance Skin Therapy

Dental Practice

Dental Health Associates of Madison

First Choice Dental

Associated Dentists

Eye Care Facility

SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care

UW Health

Group Health Cooperative Eyecare

Hearing Aid Center

Beltone

SSM Healthcare

Costco Wholesale

Hospital

UW Health University Hospital

Stoughton Health

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison

Imaging/Diagnostics Center

UW Health

Stoughton Health

SSM Health

OB/GYN Facility

SSM Healthcare

UW Health

Madison Women's Health

Pharmacy

Walgreens

Hometown Pharmacy

Hoey Apothecary

Rehabilitation Facility

Oak Park Place

Stoughton Health

Attic Angel

HOUSE & HOME

Carpet Cleaners

Zerorez Madison

Stanley Steemer

Chem Dry

Electrician

All Comfort Services

Dave Jones

Hill Electric

Fence Company

Struck & Irwin Fence Inc.

Qual Line Fence Corp

Good Neighbor Fencing

Heating & Air Conditioning

All Comfort Services

Dave Jones

Harker Heating & Cooling

Home Improvement

Nonn's

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Landscape Company

The Bruce Company

Maple Leaf

Jackson's Yard Care

Painting Company

Ayres Painting Company

Five Star Painting

Genesis Painting

Pest Control Company

Mosquito Joe of Madison

Kwik Kill

Professional Pest Control

Plumbing Company

All Comfort Services

Dave Jones

Monona Plumbing and Fire Protection

Real Estate Company

Matt Deadman Homes, Real Broker LLC

Stark Company Realtors

Bunburry & Associates Realtors / Badger Realty Team

Residential Builder

Eldon Homes

Ganser Construction

Veridion Homes

Roof/Gutter Company

Larson Home Services

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Window Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Thebco

LOCAL

Charitable Organization

The River Food Pantry

Dane County Humane Society

St. Vincent De Paul

Customer Service

Kopke's Greenhouse

Lake Ridge Bank

The River Food Pantry

Hotel

The Edgewater

Madison Concourse

Comfort Suites, Cottage Grove

Live Music Night Spot

Memorial Union Terrace

The Sylvee

Wisconsin Brewing Company / Lake Louie

Local Band/Musician

Madison County

Cribshitter

The Jimmys

Local Museum

Madison Children's Museum

Wisconsin Veteran's Museum

Chazen Museum of Art

Place for a Kids Party

Madison Children's Museum

Dream Lanes

Urban Air Adventure Park

Place to Get Married

Barnwood Events

Olbrich Gardens

Cambridge Winery

Place to Take an Out-of-Town Guest

Memorial Union

Dane County Farmers Market

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Place to Work

Lake Ridge Bank

Oak Park Place

Zimbrick Inc.

Retirement Community

Oak Park Place

Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale

Attic Angel Community

PEOPLE

Accountant

David Meicher, Meicher CPA

Glenn Miller, Wegner CPAs

Bruce Berndt, Berndt CPA

Attorney

Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C.

John Haslam, Wilson Law Group

Brandon Derry, Hupy & Abraham, S.C.

Barber

Steve Nelson, DuWayne's Salon

Cindy Koenig, The Barber Shop, A Hair Salon for Men

Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design

Bartender

Jason Clark, I/O Arcade Bar

Ryan Wood, Barnwood Events

Benton Greene, Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Car Salesperson

Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura

Brian Olson, Zimbrick VW Middleton

Renee Gonzales, Zimbrick Honda

Chef

Chris Tuttle, The River Food Pantry

Sam Millan, Buck & Honey's

David Heide, Ollie's Madison

Chiropractor

Jim Spannetta, Spannetta Family Care Chiropractic

Dr. Michael Presser, Pure Wellness Chiropractic

Brett Hoeft, LSM Chiropractic

Dentist

Dr. William Graf, First Choice Dental Middleton

Dr. Rob Bradley, First Choice Dental Madison West

Dr. David Gunderson, First Choice Dental Fitchburg

Dermatologist

Karen Weltman, SSM Health

Apple Bodemer, UW Health

Deborah Marble, UW Health

Esthetician

Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

Renee Olson, Escapade Salon

Meghan Cassidy, Escapade Salon

Firefighter

Kris Loy, Maple Bluff Fire Department

Chris Dennis, McFarland Fire & Rescue

Ryan Raisbeck, Madison Fire Department

Hairstylist

Steve Nelson, DuWayne's Salon

Renee Olson, Escapade Salon

Marisa Klitzke, Escapade Salon

Insurance Agent

David Scher, American Family Insurance

Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance

Troy Salisbuy, State Farm Insurance

Law Enforcement Officer

Kelly Donahue, City of Madison P.D.

Meg Hamilton, City of Madison P.D.

Alex Ryan, Dane County Sheriff

Pediatrician

Dr. Tom Murwin, Dean Stoughton

Dr. Laura Holt, UW Health

Dr. Christine Pagel, Dean East

Photographer

Shalicia Johnson, ArrowStar Photography

Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmerier Photography

Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography

Radio Personality

Jonathan Sutton, 105.5

Lynette Hansen, Magic 98

Dee Biznatch, WJJO

Real Estate Agent

Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes

Fauna Justman, Eldon Homes

Kellie Unke, Stark Company Realtors

Tattoo Artist

Rob Beyer, Blue Lotus Tattoo

Lady B, Lost Lake Tattoo

Pretty Anthony, Black Saphire

TV Anchor

Mike "Jocko" Jacques, NBC 15

Amber Noggle, WKOW 27

John Stofflet, NBC 15

RETAIL

Appliance Retailer

Nonn's

Brothers Main Appliance & TV

Home Depot

Bike Shop

Budget Bicycle Center

Trek Bicycle

Erik's Bike Shop

Book Store

Barnes & Noble

A Room of One's Own

Half Price Books

Flooring Retailer

Nonn's

Coyle Carpet One

Sergenian's Floor Coverings

Florist

Felly's Flowers & Garden Center

Klein's Floral & Greenhouses

George's Flowers

Furniture Store

Waunakee Furniture ETC

Steinhafel's

Don's Home Furniture

Gift Shop

Orange Tree Imports

Booth 121

The Soap Opera

Grocery Store

Woodman's Market

Mercalfe's Market

Willy Street Co-op

Hardware Store

Dorn Hardware

Wolff Kubly Ace Hardware

North Side Ace Hardware

Health Food Store

Willy Street Co-op

Trader Joe's

The Healthy Place

Jewelry Store

Studio Jewelers

Condon Jewelers

Goodman's Jewelers

Liquor Store

Woodman's Market

Total Wine

Steve' Liquor - University Ave

Mattress Retailer

Wisconsin Bedding

Steinhafel's

Verlo Mattress of Madison

Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

REI

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Cabela's

Pet Supplies

Mounds Pet Food Warehouse

MadCat Pet Supplies

Tabby & Jack's

Resale Shop

St. Vincent De Paul

Habitat ReStore of Dane County

Goodwill

SERVICES

Accounting/CPA Firm

Berndt CPA

Wegner CPAs

Meicher CPAs

Bank

Lake Ridge Bank

Park Bank

Associated Bank

Child Day Care Facility

Academy for Little Learners

Pooh Bear Childcare

Kid's Junction Learning Center

Cleaning Service

Primavera Cleaning Services

Kayla's Custom Cleaning

Ecomaids

Commercial Construction Company

Advanced Building Corporation

Findorff

Iconica

Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Heartland Credit Union

Dry Cleaners

Klinke Cleaners

Lake Mills Cleaners

Best Cleaners Middleton

Funeral Home

Gunderson Funeral Home

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

Ryan Funeral Home& Cremation Service

Greenhouse/Garden Center

Kopke's Greenhouse

K&A Greenhouse

Klein's Floral & Greenhouses

Law Firm

Hupy & Abraham, S.C.

Wilson Law Group, LLC

Neider & Boucher, S.C.

Marble/Granite

Nonn's

Midwest Rock Tops

Wisconsin Granite

Mortgage Banker/Lender

Lake Ridge Bank

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck

Gorilla Movers

Badger Brothers Moving Company

Pet Day Care/Grooming

Tabby & Jacks

Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp

The Dog Den

Travel Agency

See Your World Adventures

Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe

Middleton Travel

Veterinarian Clinic

Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic

McFarland Animal Hospital

Oregon Veterinary Clinic

Wealth Management

Lake Ridge Bank

Summit Credit Union

Edward Jones

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bowling Center

Dream Lanes

Ten Pin Alley

Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes

Dance Studio

Madison Professional Dance Academy

Kehl School of Dance

Stoughton Center for the Arts

Golf Course

Pleasant View Golf Course

Vitense Golfland

The Oaks Golf Course

Movie Theater

Marcus Palace Cinema

AMC Fitchburg 18

Marcus Point Cinema

Performing Arts Venue

Overture Center

The Sylvee

Stoughton Opera House

Place for Family Fun

Henry Vilas Zoo

Madison Children's Museum

Dream Lanes