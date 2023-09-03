Congratulations to the People’s Choice Winners and Favorites and thank you for your devotion, service and love for our great state and Dane County. These awards allow our readers to recognize the value of hard work, creativity and perseverance, celebrating those businesses and organizations that constantly exceed our expectations.
People’s Choice is a representation of community unity. This year’s categories, nominations, winners and publication are bigger than ever. With over 5,000 registered users, almost 30,000 nominations and over 100,000 total votes cast throughout the whole program. All of these winners were voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County.
A Madison.com People’s Choice Award is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers. It also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making our region a better place to live, work and play.
APPAREL
Bridal Store
- Vera's House of Bridals
- David's Bridal
- Marah's Elegant Bridal
Children's Boutique
- Once Upon a Child
- Next Generation of Stoughton
- Von Maur
Men's Clothing Store
- Duluth Trading Company
- Kohl's
- St. Vincent de Paul
Women's Clothing Store
- St. Vincent de Paul
- Kohl's
- Macy's
Consignment/Used Clothing Store
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Goodwill
- Agrace Thrift Store
Shoe Store
- The Shoe Box
- Morgan's Shoes
- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Body Shop
- Zimbrick
- Sparkle Auto Body
- Ball Body Shop / Smart Motors Toyota
Auto Glass Repair
- Zimbrick
- Safelite AutoGlass
- Complete Auto Glass & Trim
New Car Dealership
- Zimbrick
- Smart Motors Toyota
- Don Miller Auto Group
Used Car Dealership
- Zimbrick
- Smart Motors Toyota
- Schoepp Motors / Kayser Ford
Oil Change
- Zimbrick
- Capital Tire and Service
- Woodman's Gas & Lube Center
Tire Store
- Zimbrick
- Costco Wholesale
- Weber Tires
BEAUTY & WELLNESS
Barber Shop
- JP Hair Design
- The Barbershop: A Hair Salon for Men
- Atwood Barbershop
Fitness Center
- Anytime Fitness
- Princeton Club
- Prairie Athletic Club
Hair Salon
- DuWayne's Hair Salon
- Escapade Salon
- BK Salon
Hemp/CBD Store
- The Healthy Place
- Hoey Apothecary
- Quality CBD
Nail Salon
- DuWayne's Hair Salon
- Escapade Salon
- Kneaded Relief Day Spa
Spa
- Escapade Salon
- Kneaded Relief Day Spa
- Rejuvenation Spa
Tattoo Shop
- Pretty in Ink
- Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
- Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing
Yoga Studio
- Dragonfly Hot Yoga
- Inner Fire Yoga
- Stoughton Yoga
FOOD & DRINK
Bakery/Bread
- Greenbush Bakery
- Clasen's Bakery
- Madison Sourdough
Bar
- Buck & Honey's
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
BBQ
- Beef Butter BBQ
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
- Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ
Breakfast
- Cottage Cafe
- Hubbard Avenue Diner
- Original Pancake House
Buffet
- Samba Brazilian Grill
- Swagat Indian Restaurant
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
Burger
- Culver's
- Dotty Dumpling's Dowry
- Oakcrest Tavern
Catering
- Blue Plate Catering
- Beef Butter BBQ
- Buck & Honey's
Cheese Curds
- The Old Fashioned
- Culver's
- Tipsy Cow
Chicken Wings
- Pizza Pit
- Chicken Licks
- Sugar River Pizza Co.
Chinese Restaurant
- Imperial Garden
- Happy Wok
- Chang Jiang
Coffee Shop
- MOKA
- Firefly Coffeehouse
- Grace Coffee Co.
Dessert
- Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream
- Hubbard Avenue Diner
- The Cheesecake Factory
Fine Dining
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Tornado Steak House
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Fish Fry
- Toby's Supper Club
- Quivey's Grove
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Happy Hour
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Indian Restaurant
- Swagat
- Swad
- Maharani Indian Restaurant
Local Brewery
- Wisconsin Brewing Company / Lake Louie
- Karben4 Brewing
- Capital Brewery
Lunch
- Sugar River Pizza Co.
- Buck & Honey's
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
Meat Market
- Metcalfe's Market
- Brennan's Market
- The Conscious Carnivore
Mexican Restaurant
- Laredo's Mexican Restaurant
- El Charro Mexican Grill
- Gloria's Mexican Restaurant
Pizza
- Pizza Pit
- Sugar River Pizza Co.
- Glass Nickel Pizza
Place for a Romantic Dinner
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Porta Bella Italian Restaurant
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Seafood
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Tempest Oyster Bar
- North & South Seafood & Smokehouse
Steaks
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Tornado Club Steak House
- Texas Roadhouse
Supper Club
- Toby's Supper Club
- Maple Tree Supper Club
- Kavanaugh's Esquire Club
Sushi
- RED
- Muramoto Hilldale
- Takumi
Thai Restaurant
- Ha Long Bay
- Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
- Curry in the Box
Waitstaff
- Buck & Honey's
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
- Harvey House
Winery
- Rock N Wool Winery
- Wollersheim Winery
- Drumlin Ridge Winery
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Assisted Living/Senior Care
- Oak Park Place
- Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale
- Attic Angel
Chiropractic Practice
- Pure Wellness Chiropractic
- LSM Chiropractic
- Arc of Life Medical Center
Cosmetic Surgery Center
- Robertson Medical Center
- Transformations
- Radiance Skin Therapy
Dental Practice
- Dental Health Associates of Madison
- First Choice Dental
- Associated Dentists
Eye Care Facility
- SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
- UW Health
- Group Health Cooperative Eyecare
Hearing Aid Center
- Beltone
- SSM Healthcare
- Costco Wholesale
Hospital
- UW Health University Hospital
- Stoughton Health
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison
Imaging/Diagnostics Center
- UW Health
- Stoughton Health
- SSM Health
OB/GYN Facility
- SSM Healthcare
- UW Health
- Madison Women's Health
Pharmacy
- Walgreens
- Hometown Pharmacy
- Hoey Apothecary
Rehabilitation Facility
- Oak Park Place
- Stoughton Health
- Attic Angel
HOUSE & HOME
Carpet Cleaners
- Zerorez Madison
- Stanley Steemer
- Chem Dry
Electrician
- All Comfort Services
- Dave Jones
- Hill Electric
Fence Company
- Struck & Irwin Fence Inc.
- Qual Line Fence Corp
- Good Neighbor Fencing
Heating & Air Conditioning
- All Comfort Services
- Dave Jones
- Harker Heating & Cooling
Home Improvement
- Nonn's
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
Landscape Company
- The Bruce Company
- Maple Leaf
- Jackson's Yard Care
Painting Company
- Ayres Painting Company
- Five Star Painting
- Genesis Painting
Pest Control Company
- Mosquito Joe of Madison
- Kwik Kill
- Professional Pest Control
Plumbing Company
- All Comfort Services
- Dave Jones
- Monona Plumbing and Fire Protection
Real Estate Company
- Matt Deadman Homes, Real Broker LLC
- Stark Company Realtors
- Bunburry & Associates Realtors / Badger Realty Team
Residential Builder
- Eldon Homes
- Ganser Construction
- Veridion Homes
Roof/Gutter Company
- Larson Home Services
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
Window Company
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
- Thebco
LOCAL
Charitable Organization
- The River Food Pantry
- Dane County Humane Society
- St. Vincent De Paul
Customer Service
- Kopke's Greenhouse
- Lake Ridge Bank
- The River Food Pantry
Hotel
- The Edgewater
- Madison Concourse
- Comfort Suites, Cottage Grove
Live Music Night Spot
- Memorial Union Terrace
- The Sylvee
- Wisconsin Brewing Company / Lake Louie
Local Band/Musician
- Madison County
- Cribshitter
- The Jimmys
Local Museum
- Madison Children's Museum
- Wisconsin Veteran's Museum
- Chazen Museum of Art
Place for a Kids Party
- Madison Children's Museum
- Dream Lanes
- Urban Air Adventure Park
Place to Get Married
- Barnwood Events
- Olbrich Gardens
- Cambridge Winery
Place to Take an Out-of-Town Guest
- Memorial Union
- Dane County Farmers Market
- Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Place to Work
- Lake Ridge Bank
- Oak Park Place
- Zimbrick Inc.
Retirement Community
- Oak Park Place
- Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale
- Attic Angel Community
PEOPLE
Accountant
- David Meicher, Meicher CPA
- Glenn Miller, Wegner CPAs
- Bruce Berndt, Berndt CPA
Attorney
- Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C.
- John Haslam, Wilson Law Group
- Brandon Derry, Hupy & Abraham, S.C.
Barber
- Steve Nelson, DuWayne's Salon
- Cindy Koenig, The Barber Shop, A Hair Salon for Men
- Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design
Bartender
- Jason Clark, I/O Arcade Bar
- Ryan Wood, Barnwood Events
- Benton Greene, Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
Car Salesperson
- Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura
- Brian Olson, Zimbrick VW Middleton
- Renee Gonzales, Zimbrick Honda
Chef
- Chris Tuttle, The River Food Pantry
- Sam Millan, Buck & Honey's
- David Heide, Ollie's Madison
Chiropractor
- Jim Spannetta, Spannetta Family Care Chiropractic
- Dr. Michael Presser, Pure Wellness Chiropractic
- Brett Hoeft, LSM Chiropractic
Dentist
- Dr. William Graf, First Choice Dental Middleton
- Dr. Rob Bradley, First Choice Dental Madison West
- Dr. David Gunderson, First Choice Dental Fitchburg
Dermatologist
- Karen Weltman, SSM Health
- Apple Bodemer, UW Health
- Deborah Marble, UW Health
Esthetician
- Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
- Renee Olson, Escapade Salon
- Meghan Cassidy, Escapade Salon
Firefighter
- Kris Loy, Maple Bluff Fire Department
- Chris Dennis, McFarland Fire & Rescue
- Ryan Raisbeck, Madison Fire Department
Hairstylist
- Steve Nelson, DuWayne's Salon
- Renee Olson, Escapade Salon
- Marisa Klitzke, Escapade Salon
Insurance Agent
- David Scher, American Family Insurance
- Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance
- Troy Salisbuy, State Farm Insurance
Law Enforcement Officer
- Kelly Donahue, City of Madison P.D.
- Meg Hamilton, City of Madison P.D.
- Alex Ryan, Dane County Sheriff
Pediatrician
- Dr. Tom Murwin, Dean Stoughton
- Dr. Laura Holt, UW Health
- Dr. Christine Pagel, Dean East
Photographer
- Shalicia Johnson, ArrowStar Photography
- Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmerier Photography
- Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography
Radio Personality
- Jonathan Sutton, 105.5
- Lynette Hansen, Magic 98
- Dee Biznatch, WJJO
Real Estate Agent
- Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes
- Fauna Justman, Eldon Homes
- Kellie Unke, Stark Company Realtors
Tattoo Artist
- Rob Beyer, Blue Lotus Tattoo
- Lady B, Lost Lake Tattoo
- Pretty Anthony, Black Saphire
TV Anchor
- Mike "Jocko" Jacques, NBC 15
- Amber Noggle, WKOW 27
- John Stofflet, NBC 15
RETAIL
Appliance Retailer
- Nonn's
- Brothers Main Appliance & TV
- Home Depot
Bike Shop
- Budget Bicycle Center
- Trek Bicycle
- Erik's Bike Shop
Book Store
- Barnes & Noble
- A Room of One's Own
- Half Price Books
Flooring Retailer
- Nonn's
- Coyle Carpet One
- Sergenian's Floor Coverings
Florist
- Felly's Flowers & Garden Center
- Klein's Floral & Greenhouses
- George's Flowers
Furniture Store
- Waunakee Furniture ETC
- Steinhafel's
- Don's Home Furniture
Gift Shop
- Orange Tree Imports
- Booth 121
- The Soap Opera
Grocery Store
- Woodman's Market
- Mercalfe's Market
- Willy Street Co-op
Hardware Store
- Dorn Hardware
- Wolff Kubly Ace Hardware
- North Side Ace Hardware
Health Food Store
- Willy Street Co-op
- Trader Joe's
- The Healthy Place
Jewelry Store
- Studio Jewelers
- Condon Jewelers
- Goodman's Jewelers
Liquor Store
- Woodman's Market
- Total Wine
- Steve' Liquor - University Ave
Mattress Retailer
- Wisconsin Bedding
- Steinhafel's
- Verlo Mattress of Madison
Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store
- REI
- DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Cabela's
Pet Supplies
- Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
- MadCat Pet Supplies
- Tabby & Jack's
Resale Shop
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Habitat ReStore of Dane County
- Goodwill
SERVICES
Accounting/CPA Firm
- Berndt CPA
- Wegner CPAs
- Meicher CPAs
Bank
- Lake Ridge Bank
- Park Bank
- Associated Bank
Child Day Care Facility
- Academy for Little Learners
- Pooh Bear Childcare
- Kid's Junction Learning Center
Cleaning Service
- Primavera Cleaning Services
- Kayla's Custom Cleaning
- Ecomaids
Commercial Construction Company
- Advanced Building Corporation
- Findorff
- Iconica
Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
- Heartland Credit Union
Dry Cleaners
- Klinke Cleaners
- Lake Mills Cleaners
- Best Cleaners Middleton
Funeral Home
- Gunderson Funeral Home
- Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
- Ryan Funeral Home& Cremation Service
Greenhouse/Garden Center
- Kopke's Greenhouse
- K&A Greenhouse
- Klein's Floral & Greenhouses
Law Firm
- Hupy & Abraham, S.C.
- Wilson Law Group, LLC
- Neider & Boucher, S.C.
Marble/Granite
- Nonn's
- Midwest Rock Tops
- Wisconsin Granite
Mortgage Banker/Lender
- Lake Ridge Bank
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
Moving Company
- Two Men and a Truck
- Gorilla Movers
- Badger Brothers Moving Company
Pet Day Care/Grooming
- Tabby & Jacks
- Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp
- The Dog Den
Travel Agency
- See Your World Adventures
- Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe
- Middleton Travel
Veterinarian Clinic
- Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic
- McFarland Animal Hospital
- Oregon Veterinary Clinic
Wealth Management
- Lake Ridge Bank
- Summit Credit Union
- Edward Jones
SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bowling Center
- Dream Lanes
- Ten Pin Alley
- Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes
Dance Studio
- Madison Professional Dance Academy
- Kehl School of Dance
- Stoughton Center for the Arts
Golf Course
- Pleasant View Golf Course
- Vitense Golfland
- The Oaks Golf Course
Movie Theater
- Marcus Palace Cinema
- AMC Fitchburg 18
- Marcus Point Cinema
Performing Arts Venue
- Overture Center
- The Sylvee
- Stoughton Opera House
Place for Family Fun
- Henry Vilas Zoo
- Madison Children's Museum
- Dream Lanes