Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future

As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.
That two-pronged approach ensured that Princeton Club members and staff were protected by strict cleanliness and health standards, social distancing and air handling as they returned. At the same time, the Princeton Club anticipated and quickly responded to its members’ changing fitness needs and expectations.
“People are more focused on their health than ever, and we want to go the extra mile in providing the resources to help them get results,” says Club President Andy Haugen. “We continue to expand the on-ramps for people to get in shape and be healthy.”
For example, although the Princeton Club’s nine locations have long been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it has expanded when group fitness classes are available because people are working from home and their schedules have changed to meet those new demands.
So, in addition to offering more than 100 in-person fitness classes per week, the club has also added in club virtual cycling classes in the mid-morning, mid-afternoon and on demand.
“If you want to take a group cycling class, you can show up 24 hours a day and participate in a virtual spinning class in the studio, with the sound pumping and instructors on huge video screens,” Haugen says.
A unique feature at the Madison West Princeton Club is the rooftop terrace. The rooftop has a soccer field, tennis courts, cardio equipment and open space for exercise and walking.
Members and staff have been taking full advantage of this space over the past year for everything from Body Pump classes, speed and agility training, to sunset stretch classes. The ability to be outside on the rooftop, not have to wear a mask, and still be able to get a great workout at the club has been so valuable for members. The Fitchburg and Madison East locations set up tents and created more outdoor spaces for classes as well.
The Princeton Club also revamped its member app, which allows members to check in to the club with their phone, sign up for classes and personal training sessions, communicate with the club and more. The club also offers free childcare and reserving a space for your child is now done quickly online.
The pandemic underscored what staff members at the Princeton Club already knew – that engaging people in fitness is not a one-size-fits-all proposition.
So, the club expanded programs to serve that increasingly wide range of needs. Exercise as stress relief and mental health care is so important right now. So when you get a great workout the benefits last well beyond your time spent at the club. Additionally, “We’ve added even more to our recovery areas with access to Theraguns for members to use before and after workouts.,” says Haugen.
Theraguns are a percussive therapy massage device that helps speed recovery after exercise. They also help relieve stress and relax the body by releasing tension and fluid deep in the muscles. It can also increase blood circulation which allows more oxygen and nutrients to reach the muscles to promote recovery. The devices have been incredibly popular.
“If someone didn’t exercise quite as often during the pandemic, the Theraguns and our HydroMassage can have a big impact reducing soreness and helping maximize the time spent exercising”
One-on-one training has also seen a big increase in demand as members look for private spaces to train and utilize the knowledge of the trainers to take their health goals seriously.
Being healthy also means eating right.
The Princeton Clubs offers meal plans prepared through Fit Fresh Cuisine. Members can pick up their meals for the week at the Princeton Club locations or directly from the restaurant located at Princeton Club West. Fit Fresh has an emphasis on locally sourced food and organic produce with all their meals.
All of these innovations help provide more access to fitness routines that respond to people’s new lifestyles. And the Princeton Club’s amenities will help to ensure that members remain engaged and healthy.
“We offer all of these different pathways to a better tomorrow. Variety in your exercise routine produces better engagement and better long-term results,” Haugen says.
The addition of new capabilities at the Princeton Club are an answer to the community’s thirst for better lifestyles as we emerge from the pandemic.
“We can help people solve their fitness needs with better access, new programs and technology that track their fitness – both inside and outside the club – because people know their health is so important,” adds Haugen.
If you're ready to make that change in your health and start a new exercise program the Princeton Club is ready to help. With locations all over the Madison area they want your next workout to be convenient and easy. Visit Princetonclub.net more details and a free trial pass.
