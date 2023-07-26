The city of Madison wants to hear from residents about how it can improve access for people with disabilities to city services and public accommodations.

Suggestions from this week’s Disability Summit could be used to draft ordinances to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits discrimination based on disability.

Those ordinances could include changes to laws governing employment, housing and public places, programs, services and facilities.

“I wanted to create a space where the residents of Madison could directly engage with the city and help inform and update our city ordinances for the Disability Rights and Services Program,” said Rebecca Hoyt, a disability rights and services specialist in the city’s Department of Civil Rights.

The CDC estimates about a quarter of the nation’s adult population has some type of disability.

“One thing we know about disability is that it impacts everyone,” said Nakia Wiley, a professional learning coordinator at the Madison School District and vice president of Disability Pride Madison, a local advocacy group. “No matter your race, what language you speak, no matter your socioeconomic status.”

Another goal of the summit is to create a plan that would inform city programs and services to ensure people with disabilities have a voice in local government, Hoyt said.

That plan would be similar, Hoyt said, to the city’s language access plan, which instructs city of Madison staff, leaders, elected officials and vendors on how to provide access to city services for people with limited English proficiency. As a result, for example, the city now provides interpreters at committee meetings, and parking tickets include information in several languages.

“We are removing the barriers, but first we have to identify them,” Wiley said.

The summit is set to be held online on Thursday and Friday with in-person programming at the 10th annual Disability Pride Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park.

For Wiley, the online meetings and festival — which will include music, dancers and more than 80 community organizations — are also about celebrating and recognizing people with disabilities.

“Even for me, it took me years to come out and say, ‘I am a proud, disabled human,’” Wiley said. “It’s nothing wrong with being disabled. So we are dismantling these systems of oppression and these stereotypes that it’s something wrong with you and that you’re not good enough to be a CEO or to be the owner of an organization.”

Grocery stores, bike paths, walking trails and lakes are all places people with disabilities may be prevented from fully using, Wiley said.

A longtime educator who has also worked in special education, Wiley added that Madison school buildings and curriculum can present a series of challenges for people with disabilities. Those include problems with lights, smells and noise levels for people with sensory processing disorders. Language and wheelchair accessibility and diverse representation in books are also important, she added.

Metro Transit redesign

Hoyt said the summit could also take up the redesign of Metro Transit, which on June 11 shifted from a system that focused on coverage in neighborhoods to one with more frequent and consistent service via major arteries but that in some cases requires riders to travel farther to catch a bus.

“I do think that folks are still adjusting to the Metro redesign and determining how it does or does not meet their needs,” she said. “And so this will be a place for people to share that feedback with the city as well.”

While the city said the rollout went off without any major problems, a study by the city’s consultant for the redesign, Portland, Oregon-based Jarret Walker and Associates, ahead of the rollout found that people with disabilities may benefit less from the redesign than others.

“I think that issues that have historically been really critical for people with disabilities are housing and transportation, and I don’t think Madison is any different with regards to those being a priority,” Hoyt said.

At its July 12 meeting, the city’s Transportation Commission provided an update on how the system serves people with disabilities in the redesign, including progress on making bus stops more accessible and an outreach campaign.

“With the redesign, there are stops that need to be made accessible and there are other improvements that might need to be made such as improved pedestrian crossings, sidewalk installs and that kind of thing,” Metro spokesperson Mick Rusch said at the meeting.

Metro considers about 87% of its roughly 1,400 Metro bus stop locations “accessible,” said Rusch, who estimated at the time of the meeting that 100 bus stops were in need of accessibility upgrades. The city is planning to upgrade about 30 of those by winter.

The city has been in the process of adding wheelchair boarding pads to stops since 2019 as part of its five-year sidewalk program, he said. But the city might need to make other improvements including new sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalk and traffic signal improvements alongside the redesign, he added.

Denise Jess, executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, said at the meeting that she hoped the city would tie Metro Transit disability access into its Safe Streets program.

“I see a very short line between accessibility and safety,” said Jess, adding that the lack of a crossing signal on a street with a bus stop could endanger someone trying to get to a bus, like being stuck on a median.

“It’s a dignity issue for folks, too,” she said, “to be able to take a fixed-route bus if we’re capable of using it.”

To register for the free online summit, visit go.madison.com/disability-summit.

Photos: Wheelchair basketball 05WheelBball106-03182015154224 04WheelBball078-03182015154224 08WheelBball189-03182015154224 03WheelBball054-03182015154224 Mad City Badgers Mad City Badgers Mad City Badgers Mad City Badgers