'Zero chance' of Legislature taking over elections, Wisconsin GOP leader says

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu made similar comments earlier this week.

Trump and his allies wanted the Legislature to overturn the results of the last election, but it did not have the power to do that and the state's 10 electors were awarded to Biden.

"There is zero chance as long as I am speaker that we are going to have the Legislature take over awarding electors and all those kind of things," Vos said. "It's not going to happen. That's just a false argument. We're going to win the election because we're going to change the rules to make sure that they're fair to everybody, not to one side."

Republican leaders said the Legislature will be taking up a number of election law changes this spring, most likely in March. All of them are likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November and has made defending the current election law and practices a central tenet of his campaign.