Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton

Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado, left, assists the Middleton team to a first place team finish during the WIAA alternate fall state cross county championships at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, Wis., Saturday, May 8, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

As a sophomore, Malloy-Salgado took third place in the spring state championship meet with a time of 18:45.3, making her the highest-placing underclassman at the meet. Malloy-Salgado also took 11th in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.

