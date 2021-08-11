 Skip to main content
Zack Bothun, sr., Milton
Zack Bothun, sr., Milton

Milton’s Zack Bothun picks off a pass intended for Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Tanner Gassman and returns it 15 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter. 

The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.

