Zack Baun — Saints
Zack Baun — Saints

Saints Ravens Football

If you didn't catch the Green Bay Packers’ season-opening loss to New Orleans, you missed a great start for former UW linebacker Zack Baun after making a position switch this offseason. Baun is playing a hybrid linebacker role, mostly from the inside linebacker spot, but occasionally serving as an on-the-ball pass rusher. He had a team-best five tackles, a new career high.

