Zack Baun — Saints

On a day to forget for his team, linebacker Zack Baun set a new career-high in tackles and contributed to a big special teams play.
Baun had seven tackles for New Orleans in its 26-7 loss at Carolina, setting a new career high after moving to an inside linebacker role this season.
Baun also returned a blocked field goal 33 yards in the third quarter that gave the Saints some life.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
