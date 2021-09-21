 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zack Baun — Saints
0 Comments

Zack Baun — Saints

  • 0
Saints Panthers Football

On a day to forget for his team, linebacker Zack Baun set a new career-high in tackles and contributed to a big special teams play.

Baun had seven tackles for New Orleans in its 26-7 loss at Carolina, setting a new career high after moving to an inside linebacker role this season.

Baun also returned a blocked field goal 33 yards in the third quarter that gave the Saints some life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers women's hockey prepares for 2021-22 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics