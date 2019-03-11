Over the past two days I have knocked on over 250 of the district’s finest doors.
Introducing yourself to a person you have never met, telling them who you are and what you are about, and then standing in the cold waiting to be judged is a wonderful unedited interaction with humanity. What comes next, though, is the really amazing part. Complete strangers smile and welcome you into their warm home for an honest conversation about their neighborhood. I got into this election because I was tired of the way politics made me feel left out in the cold — literally and figuratively — in my own city.
Walking door to door has helped me understand how much the residents of our district care for and want to understand each other. Sure, there are grumpy people out there and even grumpier dogs, but in visiting people of every color and every walk of life, I discovered that as soon as they found out I wasn’t trying to sell them something, each person felt good that I wanted to meet them and hear their story.
This is why I am running for alder of District 10 — I want to hear your story. I want to listen and bring the downtown decision-making back to you. I am committed to being in the community and accessible — attending your neighborhood association meetings, being there for the neighborhood celebrations, and caring about what you have to say.
I am dedicated to getting out in the cold to meet each and every voter. I am intentionally running my campaign differently. Instead of buying voter lists to target only those who voted last election and knock only on those few doors, I am working to knock on every door in the district. My literature will go to everyone, because I don’t want to hear from only a few. I want everyone to hear my message and to vote.
I understand how our city functions. This isn’t to say I don’t still have things to learn — I do. An effective representative, though, needs firsthand experience with the issues and responsibilities of the aldermanic office. Have questions about the police department? Vote for someone who's ridden with officers during the night shift. Need information regarding your snowy morning commute? Vote for someone's who's spent time with a plow driver on icy roads and around double-parked cars. I've taken the time and initiative to do all these things — and more.
I am persistent, patient, and seek out answers before jumping to conclusions. Too often, elected officials use their role to grandstand and shift the focus to themselves. I seek to give an accurate picture of the progress being made in our district and city, giving credit to our officials' hard work and accomplishments while also advocating for my neighbors and community in the face of real challenges.