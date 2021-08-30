 Skip to main content
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland

WIAA boys soccer photo: McFarland 7, Rice Lake 2

McFarland's Zach Nichols (21) works against Rice Lake players during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal boys soccer game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Spartans took a 7-2 victory.

Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.

