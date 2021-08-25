 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge
0 Comments

Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge

  • 0
WIAA state cross country photo: Zach Huffman, Deerfield/Cambridge

Zach Huffman, Deerfield/Cambridge

Huffman took 10th place in WIAA Division 2 with a time of 16:51 at the 2020 fall state championship meet. He also took sixth place in the 3200-meter run during the state track and field meet, and he was part of the 4x800 relay team that took fifth place.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorms roll through the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics