Zach Gloudeman, sr., LB/RB, River Valley
The 6-1, 215-pound Gloudeman was a SWC first-team all-conference linebacker (36 tackles) and running back (618 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, along with 14 receptions) in 2020. He’s receiving NCAA Division I interest, including a preferred walk-on offer from UW, according to River Valley coach Tim Eastlick. Gloudeman was ranked as the No. 3 senior linebacker and No. 23 senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.

