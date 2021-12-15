Zach Gloudeman, RB, Wisconsin

I’m very excited to announce that I have accepted a PWO from the University of Wisconsin! I’m grateful for all the help I’ve received from my family, coaches and teammates for helping me to this point. @CoachHaering @efjohnson1972 @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/mAt0B24n6v— Zach (@zach_gloudeman) December 10, 2021
Gloudeman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. He played linebacker and running back in for River Valley High School. Last season, Gloudeman was named to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference's first team offense and defense.