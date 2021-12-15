 Skip to main content
Zach Gloudeman, RB, Wisconsin
Zach Gloudeman, RB, Wisconsin

Gloudeman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. He played linebacker and running back in for River Valley High School. Last season, Gloudeman was named to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference's first team offense and defense. 

Tags

