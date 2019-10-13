Transforming Our Future will be the theme of the 2019 Racial Justice Summit hosted by the YWCA of Madison at the Monona Terrace on Oct. 15 and 16. For 18 years, the YWCA has hosted the event as part of its vision to eliminate racism and empower women.
This year’s event is the largest ever, according to organizers. Over 1,100 people are expected to attend and 46 sponsors have signed on along with more than 50 volunteers.
Edgar Villanueva, a nationally recognized expert on social justice philanthropy, will be one of the keynote speakers. Villanueva has sparked controversy with his book “Decolonizing Wealth,” in which he discusses the history of white colonization and how colonial mindsets continue to permeate policies and systems. Villanueva has said that affordable housing and health care should be viewed through the lens of race.
Also speaking will be the duo Alixa Garcia and Naima Penniman. Known as Climbing PoeTree, they have toured over 50 countries and have used spoken word, hip hop and theater arts to fight against racism as well as provide inspiration for LGBTQ youth and youth of color.
This year’s Racial Justice Summit will also include the first ever “Deep Dive Institutes,” led by Heather Hackman, Annahid Dashtgard and Bettina Love. The Deep Dives will be on the second day of the event, Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will give more than 200 registered attendees an opportunity to deepen their learning for an entire day on a variety of topics.
Annahid Dashtgard, author of “Breaking the Ocean”, will lead a deep dive into authentic leadership for people of color. Dashtgard will explore the microaggressions, social trauma and xenophobia that challenge prospective leaders of color.
Heather Hackman will lead “Healing the impact of systemic whiteness to transform our future,” which will talk about the way whiteness has distracted the work of even the most well-meaning white people as they work for racial justice.
And, finally, Bettina Love will lead a deep dive into abolitionist teaching. Love was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Racial Justice Summit and was also the keynote speaker at this year’s MMSD Back-to-School rally. Dr. Love has challenged Madison to build a better community for people of color and will focus on the school system.
“I would say that the deep dives and keynotes are building on relationships we’ve created throughout the years,” said Geraldine Paredes Vaszquez, the director of Race & Gender Equity at the YWCA. “We wanted to make sure we bring back some of the folks that have been impactful in the past.”
Additionally, there will be a myriad of breakout sessions open to registrants. Rev. Alex Gee of Justified Anger will lead sessions focused on grassroots leadership development. He will explore the work that African-American grassroots leaders are doing in Madison’s neighborhoods and the challenges they face. Each breakout will last approximately an hour and a half.
Jill Pfeiffer, development director of the YWCA, said this year’s summit was the result of collaborations between the YWCA’s Race & Gender Equity Department and their outreach departments to find the speakers, breakout session hosts and deep dive leaders who will make the summit special. Pfeiffer said the event is completely sold out and will hopefully be key to Madison’s future.
The first Racial Justice Summits were community luncheons where people had discussions about race. But since those early days in 2002, the YWCA has used its resources to create a format with the breakout sessions, keynote speakers and media attention.
“For me, the key thing is that this summit is not only a safe space for transformational learning, but a critical space for multi-racial community dialogue to broaden racial justice throughout our state,” Paredes Vasquez said. “There’s a lot of beauty this year at the Summit. Allow yourself to be touched by the struggles you’ve faced but also connect with the joy and healing.”
YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell said the goals of the event are ambitious.
“I believe the impact is tremendous in that we are opening the dialogue and hopefully action steps to create the future and community that we want to see,” McDowell told The Cap Times. “That community is inclusive and honors and cherishes our differences. We are hopefully opening the minds of the philanthropic community to invest in communities of color without restrictions. We are hoping to change the minds of our community to see that we need to invest in our African American children who do not feel like they belong in our schools. We are hoping that we transform our community to see us as we are not as they perceive us to be as people of color.”