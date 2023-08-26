The theme for the YWCA’s 22nd annual Racial Justice Summit is “creating new possibilities,” and that’s the mindset organizers hope people bring to the October event.

“There’s so much power in the mindset of being an ongoing learner. When you’re coming in with that, anyone can make the best out of it,” said Gery Paredes Vásquez, race and equity director for the YWCA.

“My dream is that when someone walks out of the summit, there have been experiences that have moved them, transformed them, inspired them, and challenged them.”

The summit will take place online Oct. 3-4 and in person Oct. 5. Registration closes Sept. 4.

“This is not just lectures. We’re also engaging with different parts of our human existence,” said Vásquez. “We’re going to be listening to folks, and there is going to be conversations, but there’s also going to be experiences where there’s going to be movement involved.”

The summit will feature critically acclaimed authors Ruha Benjamin and Clint Smith as the opening keynote speakers.

Through their work, both of the featured authors have become known for their thoughtful perspectives on race and inequality. The State Journal had the opportunity to talk to both authors ahead of the event about their work and what wisdom they look forward to sharing at this year’s Racial Justice Summit.

Clint Smith

In 2021, Atlantic Magazine staff writer Clint Smith became a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author for his book “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” a deeply researched exploration of the legacy of slavery within the United States. In March, Smith’s “Above Ground” debuted, a book of poems that centers on his experiences as a father to two young children and what it means to balance contrasting feelings of joy and fear amid frequent moments of political and social uncertainty.

“‘Above Ground’ is a collection of poems that are thinking a lot about the way that we hold joy and love and laughter in the same body that we carry a sense of fear,” Smith said. “I was interested in reflecting on the past several years, from the journey of my wife getting pregnant when it was uncertain it would ever happen, to what it meant to watch my kids grow up.”

Smith has been pleasantly surprised by how readers have resonated with his latest work.

“It’s been really wonderful to see the way a book that began with me thinking about my kids has been speaking to broader ideas and themes that resonate for folks, even those who might not have children themselves,” he said. “People can read the same poem and come away with 1,000 different meanings.”

Since the publication of his book on slavery, Smith has watched his work be used as an educational resource in homes and even classrooms. In preparation for the Racial Justice Summit, he is looking forward to touching on themes from his work, in hopes of sparking a larger conversation about what history deserves to be remembered between participants.

“America is a place that has provided unparalleled opportunities for millions of people across generations and it is also a place that has intergenerationally subjected millions of people to violence,” he said. “You have to hold both of those realities at once.”

Ruha Benjamin

In her latest book, “Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want,” sociologist Ruha Benjamin explores how small, everyday choices can result in social change. Benjamin, an African American Studies professor at Princeton University, is also the author of “Race After Technology” and “People’s Science.” Benjamin describes her latest work as “a love letter to local organizers and world builders.”

While Benjamin’s newest work sheds a spotlight on local organizers and the important roles that joy and community play in the pursuit of justice, the inspiration behind “Viral Justice” came from a darker period in the author’s life.

“I needed a way to metabolize the rage and grief of the pandemic and police violence,” she recalled. “Rather than stand helplessly as the world burned, it was my way of pointing a finger at all those putting out the fires and planting something in the ashes.”

In response to this period in Benjamin’s life, she wanted her book to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those who were feeling similar emotions of sorrow and frustration.

“Who does our hopelessness and despair serve?” she said. “Those who monopolize power and resources aren’t ever going to transform the structures that put them there.”

For those who read “Viral Justice” and attendees who listen to her keynote speech at the summit, Benjamin hopes that her words can inspire them to take action within their respective communities. No action is too small, and no dreams are too big, she stresses.

“We don’t need to wait for top-down change,” Benjamin said. “I hope participants feel emboldened to continue plotting a radically different world in which everyone has all they need to thrive.”