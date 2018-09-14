Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was asked at midweek if he was philosophically opposed to playing rookies right away.
“If they can’t play, I’m very averse to playing them,” Pettine replied with a smirk. “If they can play, especially the way the league is now … we’re not a farm team. Guys have to play now.”
That would explain why Pettine, who used five-, six- and even seven-defensive back packages extensively against the Bears, didn’t shy away from playing his two rookie cornerbacks: First-round pick Jaire Alexander (49 of 70 snaps, 70 percent) and second-round pick Josh Jackson (46 snaps, 66 percent) both played extensively, while veteran Davon House didn’t play at all on defense. Alexander gave up a 33-yard completion to wide receiver Allen Robinson but other than that, both players more than held their own.
“Certainly our two pups on the back end, they both, from the beginning, jumped right in. It’s never been too big for them,” Pettine said. “They ask the right questions, which is very encouraging. They love football and they compete. I think that showed up in the game. That was the only question we had left – they competed in the preseason, they do it in practice – will they blink when the lights were on? Obviously, we all got that answer.”