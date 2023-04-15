Today's Birthday (04/15/23)— Take charge of personal dreams this year. Realize intentions with organization and faithful efforts. You're especially attractive this spring. Collaborating to surmount summertime shared financial hurdles strengthens your partnership this autumn. Find new winter income sources in another direction. Go for what you really want.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Nurture sensitivities with peaceful privacy. Consider things from a higher perspective. Get imaginative with plans and visions. Chart your future path.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Your team gets an opportunity to forge ahead. Share your experiences and individual views for a wider picture. Pull together for a common dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Put your creativity, talents and passion to work on a juicy project. Get help building a professional dream. Heed the voice of experience.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Prepare for upcoming adventures. Connect with an inspiring teacher or mentor. Explore, research and investigate. Make amazing discoveries, even in your own backyard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Discuss shared financial strategies. Simplify and clarify priorities. Grow and save resources for the ones you love. Contribute to reducing debt and building wealth together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Work together. et the stage for creativity and romance. Collaborate for common gain. Use your persuasive harms. Share the load and the rewards.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Listen to trusted advisors, coaches and friends. Exercise energizes you. Get out and move your body. Refine your technique. Work for

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Align words and actions with your heart. Kindle romance with expressions of gratitude. Feed your roots and shoots. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Nurture your family. Apply your talents and inspiration to home improvement. Get creative with substitutions for beautiful results. You're cooking up something fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Set strong foundations for a creative project before embellishing with details. Develop your idea to the next level. Articulate what you love and share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Generate financial harmony. Opportunities and money flow. Keep positive balances. Pay bills before buying treats. Get support to pull in a fine harvest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Advance personal goals. You can get farther than expected. Disciplined actions can realize dreams. Use your power responsibly.

— Tribune Content Agency