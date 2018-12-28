Marek Nelson was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. … Lamont Bearden, a former Germantown standout, has appeared in three games (two starts) since returning to the lineup. Bearden, who averaged 11.7 points last season, was ineligible for the first semester for academic reasons. … DeSean Murray, a graduate transfer from Auburn, left the team earlier this month to pursue a professional career. Murray averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in eight games (six starts).