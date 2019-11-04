Register for more free articles
UW is opening with a ranked opponent for the first time in 24 years. The Badgers dropped a 66-58 decision to No. 3 Villanova in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal to open the 1995-96 season, which also served as Dick Bennett’s UW coaching debut. … Kobe King (above) finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists vs. UW-La Crosse. … Tyler Wahl produced seven points, seven rebounds and five blocks in 16 minutes off the bench against the Eagles. … D'Mitrik Trice is 10 of 17 from 3-point range in three season-opening games.