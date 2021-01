UW has beaten Northwestern four consecutive times, including a 63-48 decision in the only meeting between the teams last season. … Tyler Wahl (above) made his fourth career start in the win over Rutgers. He replaced Nate Reuvers, who had made 79 consecutive starts dating to the final game of his freshman season. … In addition to scoring 14 points, Aleem Ford registered a career-high four blocked shots against Rutgers.