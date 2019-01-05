UW vs. Penn State
Buy Now

Wisconsin has a 10-game winning streak over Penn State, including a 82-55 victory over the Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

UW has a 10-game winning streak over Penn State and is 23-2 against the Nittany Lions since the start of the 2004-05 season. The Badgers’ average margin of victory during their six-game winning streak at the Bryce Jordan Center is 4.8 points. … UW’s 14 points in the first half against the Golden Gophers matched its lowest total in a half since it scored 12 in the first half of a 43-32 loss to Southwest Missouri State in the 1999 NCAA tournament. The Badgers also had 14 point in the first half of a 67-48 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 30, 1999.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0