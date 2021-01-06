UW has beaten Indiana at home 17 consecutive times. The Hoosiers’ only win at the Kohl Center was a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998, the same month the building opened. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) is 9 of 16 from 3-point range over the past three games. … Aleem Ford has reached double figures in points in five consecutive games for the first time in his career.
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin breaks down the Big Ten matchup between the eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball…