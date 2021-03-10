YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 3-3 in the Big Ten tournament under Greg Gard. … The Badgers are 2-2 all-time as a No. 6 seed. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) is 14 minutes shy of reaching 4,000 for his career. … UW is 12-0 this season when finishing with a better field goal percentage than its opponent. … Jonathan Davis reached double figures in five of the final nine games of the regular season.