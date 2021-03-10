 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin Purdue

UW is 3-3 in the Big Ten tournament under Greg Gard. … The Badgers are 2-2 all-time as a No. 6 seed. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) is 14 minutes shy of reaching 4,000 for his career. … UW is 12-0 this season when finishing with a better field goal percentage than its opponent. … Jonathan Davis reached double figures in five of the final nine games of the regular season.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US-backed Saudi blockade causing deadly shortages in Yemen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics