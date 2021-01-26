 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Maryland forward James Graham III

Forward James Graham III (above right), a true freshman from Milwaukee who played at Glendale Nicolet High School, has appeared in four games since joining the Terrapins in December. … Eric Ayala had 17 points in Maryland’s 70-64 win over UW on Dec. 28 at the Kohl Center. … Donta Scott, who is shooting 49.1% from 3-point range, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Minnesota.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics