YOU SHOULD KNOW

Forward James Graham III (above right), a true freshman from Milwaukee who played at Glendale Nicolet High School, has appeared in four games since joining the Terrapins in December. … Eric Ayala had 17 points in Maryland’s 70-64 win over UW on Dec. 28 at the Kohl Center. … Donta Scott, who is shooting 49.1% from 3-point range, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Minnesota.