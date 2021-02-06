YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has won seven consecutive games in Champaign dating to a 69-61 defeat on Jan. 2, 2011. The Badgers had won 15 games overall in the series until a 71-70 loss at the Kohl Center last season. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) was held scoreless in the win over Penn State, but he had six assists and only one turnover in 34 minutes. … UW is averaging 13.0 turnovers over its past three games. It averaged 8.4 over its first 16 games of the season.