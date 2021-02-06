UW has won seven consecutive games in Champaign dating to a 69-61 defeat on Jan. 2, 2011. The Badgers had won 15 games overall in the series until a 71-70 loss at the Kohl Center last season. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) was held scoreless in the win over Penn State, but he had six assists and only one turnover in 34 minutes. … UW is averaging 13.0 turnovers over its past three games. It averaged 8.4 over its first 16 games of the season.
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin breaks down the Big Ten matchup between the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball t…