Franz Wagner (above) had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the first meeting with the Badgers. … Mike Smith, a transfer from Columbia, leads the Big Ten with 5.6 assists per game and is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. … Hunter Dickinson hasn’t scored in double figures in three consecutive games after doing it in each of his first 11 games.
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin previews the Big Ten showdown between the 21st-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball tea…