Nate Reuvers

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers had 14 points in the Badgers' win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament March 15, in Chicago.

UW is 1-3 all-time vs. No. 12 seeds in the NCAA tournament, losing to Southwest Missouri State (1999), Cornell (2010) and Mississippi (2013) and beating Weber State (2003). … Nate Reuvers’ 14 points vs. Nebraska in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal last week is his only double-digit performance over a stretch of eight games. He was held scoreless against Michigan State after going 0 of 7 from the field.

