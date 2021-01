The Badgers have won three consecutive games in this series since an 83-58 home loss to the Buckeyes on Dec. 2, 2017. … UW is second nationally in turnover percentage (12.5), trailing only Villanova (11.8). … Micah Potter (above) played two seasons at Ohio State, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 59 games (16 starts).