Khalil Iverson

Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson had 15 points and three rebounds in the Badgers' loss at Indiana on Tuesday. 

Khalil Iverson scored 15 points in UW’s 75-73 double-overtime loss at Indiana on Tuesday night. He’s reached double figures in points for three consecutive games for the first time in his career. … Ethan Happ’s four assists vs. Indiana gave him 400 for his career. He’s only the fifth player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists, joining Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Danny Ferry and Stacey Augmon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0