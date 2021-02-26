YOU SHOULD KNOW

Ayo Dosunmu (above), who had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists the first time around against UW, is questionable after sustaining a broken nose late in the Illini’s 81-72 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night. He sat out the win at Nebraska and Andre Curbelo filled in nicely, producing 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes. … One of Kofi Cockburn’s 15 double-doubles this season came in the win over UW, when he finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight dunks.