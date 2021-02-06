 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Illinois' Trent Frazier

The Illini have won three consecutive games since an 87-81 home loss to Ohio State on Jan. 16. … Trent Frazier (above) has reached double figures in three consecutive games — the first time he’s done that since midway through last season — and finished with a team-high 19 points in a 75-71 overtime win at Indiana on Tuesday. … Andre Curbelo averages 4.6 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws a super Mendota Marsh about a not so super Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics