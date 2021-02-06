YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Illini have won three consecutive games since an 87-81 home loss to Ohio State on Jan. 16. … Trent Frazier (above) has reached double figures in three consecutive games — the first time he’s done that since midway through last season — and finished with a team-high 19 points in a 75-71 overtime win at Indiana on Tuesday. … Andre Curbelo averages 4.6 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.