UW has won four its past five games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. D'Mitrik Trice (above) scored 20 points in the Badgers’ 72-66 win at Iowa in the 2018-19 Big Ten opener. … After missing its first 11 attempts from 3-point range at Purdue, the Badgers went 7 of 11 over the final 15:49. … UW has finished with more assists than turnovers in each of its past five games. It had only done so six times in its first 15 games.