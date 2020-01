UW has beaten Penn State 12 consecutive times, including seven in a row in State College. The Nittany Lions’ most recent victory in the series was a 36-33 decision in the 2011 Big Ten tournament. … Kobe King (above) is averaging 19.0 points in four Big Ten games. … Micah Potter had 13 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during the loss to Illinois. … The Fighting Illini finished with 1.13 points per possession against the Badgers, the second-highest mark by a UW opponent this season.