Wisconsin Iowa Basketball

Wisconsin got 21 points from the bench during Friday's win at 14th-ranked Iowa, including 12 from junior guard Brevin Pritzl. 

UW has five wins over power conference opponents this season. It took the Badgers until Feb. 15 of last season to reach that total. … The Badgers got 47 points from their bench – 21 vs. Iowa, 26 vs. North Carolina State – in victories last week. … The 24 fouls called on the Badgers at Iowa were their most in a regulation game since they also had 24 in a win over Illinois on Jan. 15, 2011.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0