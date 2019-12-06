Register for more free articles
Trayce Jackson-Davis (above), a McDonald’s All-American, leads the Hoosiers with 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. … Indiana is averaging over 30 free throw attempts per game. Jackson-Davis already has attempted 60. … Sophomore guard Rob Phinisee (9.0 ppg) has appeared in only four games this season due to injuries. … The Hoosiers are top 20 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith have combined for 49 offensive boards.