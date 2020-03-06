YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice

UW opened Big Ten play with an 84-64 victory over the Hoosiers on Dec. 7. The Badgers got a career-high 24 points from Kobe King and 20 from Nate Reuvers in that game. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) needs four points to reach 1,000 for his career. He would become the first player in program history to reach 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists by the end of his junior season. … UW has had 11 or fewer turnovers in 17 consecutive games.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics