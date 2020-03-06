YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW opened Big Ten play with an 84-64 victory over the Hoosiers on Dec. 7. The Badgers got a career-high 24 points from Kobe King and 20 from Nate Reuvers in that game. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) needs four points to reach 1,000 for his career. He would become the first player in program history to reach 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists by the end of his junior season. … UW has had 11 or fewer turnovers in 17 consecutive games.