YOU SHOULD KNOW

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers

Isaiah Livers (above) is shooting 38.5% from 3-point range and 95.8% from the free throw line. … Franz Wagner is second on the team in rebounding (6.8), assists (3.2) and blocks (1.3). … Chaundee Brown, a transfer from Wake Forest, is shooting 39.5% from 3-point range. … Mike Smith, a transfer from Columbia, is second in the Big Ten with 5.3 assists per game. … Senior center Austin Davis, who averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting the first five games of the season, is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Greg Gard says he wasn't comfortable having Badgers men's basketball team play at Penn State
“I really looked at it from a standpoint being a parent myself, that if we walked into a known risky situation and we had something go wrong and we got the virus transmitted somehow — hopefully not, but if that happened — I couldn’t honestly look at my players and their parents and say I’m confident in the environment we’re walking into," UW coach Greg Gard said.

