YOU SHOULD KNOW

Isaiah Livers (above) is shooting 38.5% from 3-point range and 95.8% from the free throw line. … Franz Wagner is second on the team in rebounding (6.8), assists (3.2) and blocks (1.3). … Chaundee Brown, a transfer from Wake Forest, is shooting 39.5% from 3-point range. … Mike Smith, a transfer from Columbia, is second in the Big Ten with 5.3 assists per game. … Senior center Austin Davis, who averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting the first five games of the season, is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Kenosha man killed father, stepmother with machete when they attempted to stop sex assault, authorities say
"I’m not sure I have been in a more heartbreaking scene than this particular residence or been a party to more heartbreaking reports than the surviving children in this case," Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 29). See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
Burlington teacher suspended after allegedly directing students to watch video questioning election results
A high school teacher in Burlington, Wisconsin, has been pulled out of the classroom after allegations that he directed students to watch a video baselessly questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
If all goes smoothly, the rock could be removed this summer.
A woman died after her car was hit by two different vehicles on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Monday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
In response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, a car caravan made its way from Madison’s Capitol Square to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s Madison office Saturday afternoon to call for his resignation.
To meet its share of a national goal of 1 million shots a day, Wisconsin needs more doses, officials said.
“I really looked at it from a standpoint being a parent myself, that if we walked into a known risky situation and we had something go wrong and we got the virus transmitted somehow — hopefully not, but if that happened — I couldn’t honestly look at my players and their parents and say I’m confident in the environment we’re walking into," UW coach Greg Gard said.
See 40 photos released from the FBI this week in an effort to identify people suspected of entering the US Capitol unlawfully Wednesday.