The Nittany Lions are 0-16 at the Kohl Center and have lost 19 consecutive games overall in Madison since a 78-67 win at the UW Field House on Jan. 26, 1995. … John Harrar (above) had 14 points and eight rebounds in the second half Saturday after scoring three points with no rebounds before the half. … Izaiah Brockington is averaging 18.5 points over the past four games. He finished with 18 against the Badgers, including 12 after halftime.