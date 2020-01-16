YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Spartans are No. 7 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. They have assists on 68.4% of their field goals, which leads the nation. … Michigan State went 2 of 16 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers in its 71-42 loss at Purdue on Sunday. … Xavier Tillman (above), who is averaging 10.1 rebounds, has seven double-doubles this season and also leads the Spartans with 2.2 blocked shots per game.
