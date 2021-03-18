The Tar Heels rank second in NCAA tournament history in appearances (51), games (173) and wins (126), trailing only Kentucky in those categories. … North Carolina freshmen have started 56 games this season, the most of any team in the NCAA tournament. … Kerwin Walton (above) is shooting 41.5% from 3-point range. He’s made three or more 3s in 12 games.
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin previews the matchup between the ninth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers and the eighth-seeded North Caroli…