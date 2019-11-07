Register for more free articles
UW is 5-1 all-time vs. Eastern Illinois. The Badgers won the most recent meeting between the teams, an 81-47 decision on Nov. 25, 2003. … The Badgers’ bench only contributed two points against Saint Mary’s. Brevin Pritzl (above) didn’t attempt a shot in 22 minutes. … Four players had at least three turnovers in the opener. The Badgers finished with 14 turnovers in 69 possessions. … Nate Reuvers’ 22 points vs. the Gaels matched the career high he set last season at Illinois.