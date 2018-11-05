D'Mitrik Trice
Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice missed most of last season with a foot injury. 

Wisconsin is 3-0 all-time vs. Coppin State. The teams’ most recent meeting came in 2010, an 80-56 win for the Badgers. … D'Mitrik Trice had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals against UW-Oshkosh before leaving the game with an injured ankle. … The Badgers’ starters went 15 of 18 from the line against the Titans. … UW has won 15 of its past 16 season openers. The only defeat was a 69-67 decision against visiting Western Illinois to start the 2015-16 campaign.

