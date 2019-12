Rider, which is located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. … Stevie Jordan (above right) leads the Broncs with 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, but he’s also averaging 3.9 turnovers per contest. … Rider is averaging 26.9 free throw attempts per game but is shooting just 67.3% from the line. … Frederick Scott is shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.