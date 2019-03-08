Kaleb Wesson

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes' leading scorer and rebounder, is suspended indefinitely for violating athletic department policy. 

Kaleb Wesson, a 6-9 sophomore forward who leads the Buckeyes in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (6.7), is suspended indefinitely for violating athletic department policy. Wesson has missed blowout losses to Purdue and Northwestern. … Justin Ahrens went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 29 points in a 90-70 win over Iowa on Feb. 26, his only double-digit performance in 21 games this season. … Keyshawn Woods, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest who began his career at Charlotte, had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 68-50 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday.

