Payton Willis (above) scored a career-high 21 points in Minnesota’s 70-52 win over UW at Williams Arena on Feb 5. He went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in that game. … Marcus Carr flirted with a triple-double in the first meeting with UW, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. … The Gophers are 1-4 since that win over the Badgers, a stretch that includes home losses to Iowa, Indiana and Maryland. … Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 7.2 attempts from 3-point range per game.