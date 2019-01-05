Patrick Chambers will sit out this game as punishment for shoving Myles Dread during a timeout in the loss to Michigan. Associate head coach Keith Urgo will replace Chambers on the bench. … Penn State is shooting 32.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Rasir Bolton is shooting 41.9 percent (31 of 74) from beyond the arc, but his teammates are a combined 29.1 percent (71 of 244). … The Nittany Lions are No. 16 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. They’re No. 127 in adjusted offensive efficiency.
