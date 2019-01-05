Rasir Bolton

Penn State guard Rasir Bolton  is shooting 41.9 percent (31 of 74) from beyond the arc this season. 

Patrick Chambers will sit out this game as punishment for shoving Myles Dread during a timeout in the loss to Michigan. Associate head coach Keith Urgo will replace Chambers on the bench. … Penn State is shooting 32.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Rasir Bolton is shooting 41.9 percent (31 of 74) from beyond the arc, but his teammates are a combined 29.1 percent (71 of 244). … The Nittany Lions are No. 16 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. They’re No. 127 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0