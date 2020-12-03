 Skip to main content
YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nate Reuvers Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin

UW is 68-58 all-time vs. Marquette. The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but the Badgers’ 77-61 win last season at the Kohl Center was their largest margin of victory in the series since 2001. … Nate Reuvers (above), who was named to the Wooden Award watch list this week, needs three blocks to pass Ethan Happ as UW’s all-time leader in that category. … Seven players have reached double figures in points in the first three games. … The Badgers are shooting 41.9% from 3-point range. Ten UW players have connected at least once from beyond the arc.

