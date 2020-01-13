YOU SHOULD KNOW

Maryland forward Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith (above right) leads the Terps with 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. … Eric Ayala, who shot 40.6% from 3-point range as a freshman, is at 24.7% this season. … Chol Marial, a top-100 recruit, didn’t make his season debut until late December after recovering from surgery to repair stress fractures in both of his legs. … Maryland gets 23.5% of its scoring production from the free throws, which ranks 14th nationally. Anthony Cowan Jr. and Smith have combined for 188 attempts from the line.

