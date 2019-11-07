Eastern Illinois - Deang Deang
Deang Deang (above), East, and Shareef Smith, Memorial, are former Madison high school products. Smith averaged a team-leading 3.8 assists per game last season for the Panthers. Deang, the 2015-16 State Journal All-Area Player of the Year, arrived at Eastern Illinois after spending three seasons at Highland Community College. He was high school teammates with UW junior Courtland Cuevas. … Josiah Wallace, who averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game last season, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the opener against Texas Tech.

