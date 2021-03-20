YOU SHOULD KNOW

 Skip to main content
MaCio Teague

MaCio Teague (above) is averaging 20.0 points in eight games since Baylor came off a three-week COVID-19 pause. He scored a team-high 24 points in Baylor’s 79-55 win over Hartford on Friday and made 10 3-pointers in a 35-point performance against Texas Tech on March 7. … Davion Mitchell was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. … Mark Vital, a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season, leads the Bears with 6.7 rebounds per game.

